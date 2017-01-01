 

A continuous integration, continuous deployment, and user feedback platform for iOS and Android development teams.

The world's first mobile iteration platform for iOS and Android.

Buddybuild ties together continuous integration, continuous delivery and an iterative feedback solution into a single, seamless platform.

No more cobbling together disparate systems to meet your mobile development needs.

With buddybuild, you can focus on what matters most: creating awesome apps.

Continuous Integration that just works

With every ‘git push’ to Github, BitBucket, GitLab or your preferred git server, buddybuild will:

  • Create a secure build environment
  • Trigger a build of your iOS or Android app
  • Run any Unit or UI tests - on physical devices if needed
  • Prepare your app for beta testing or deployment to AppStore / PlayStore

Continuous Deployment and instant delivery

Choose to deploy your app with every build, or on a schedule that works for you and your team - no review process needed.

For iOS developers, the headaches of dealing with code signing, provisioning profiles and testers’ devices are over. Beta testers and stakeholders get a streamlined, "one click" install experience as buddybuild manages provisioning profiles and devices for you.

Then, when you're ready, use buddybuild to submit directly to the App Store and Play Store.

Perfect Insight into users issues

The buddybuild SDK unlocks a suite of features designed to give you crystal clear insight into users’ interactions with your app.

  • Feedback Reporter

    With a simple screenshot, users can file bug reports or graphically annotated screenshots along with their feedback notes, and important device metadata.

  • Crash Reports with Source Context

    Should your app crash, buddybuild will pinpoint the exact line of source code that caused the crash, who it crashed for and how many times the crash occurred.

  • Instant Replay

    Each bug or crash report comes with a video replay giving you the visibility to recreate the exact steps leading up to the user issue or app crash.

Learn how buddybuild helps you deploy and gather feedback for your iOS and Android apps in one seamless, iterative system.

