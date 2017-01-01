With every ‘git push’ to Github, BitBucket, GitLab or your preferred git server, buddybuild will:
Choose to deploy your app with every build, or on a schedule that works for you and your team - no review process needed.
For iOS developers, the headaches of dealing with code signing, provisioning profiles and testers’ devices are over. Beta testers and stakeholders get a streamlined, "one click" install experience as buddybuild manages provisioning profiles and devices for you.
Then, when you're ready, use buddybuild to submit directly to the App Store and Play Store.
The buddybuild SDK unlocks a suite of features designed to give you crystal clear insight into users’ interactions with your app.
With a simple screenshot, users can file bug reports or graphically annotated screenshots along with their feedback notes, and important device metadata.
Should your app crash, buddybuild will pinpoint the exact line of source code that caused the crash, who it crashed for and how many times the crash occurred.
Each bug or crash report comes with a video replay giving you the visibility to recreate the exact steps leading up to the user issue or app crash.
Learn how buddybuild helps you deploy and gather feedback for your iOS and Android apps in one seamless, iterative system.
Use the tools you like to get your job done. Buddybuild connects with a growing list of services.